Gov’t engages chiefs to control gun use at cultural and outdooring events

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, says the government is engaging traditional authorities to strictly regulate the use of firearms at traditional gatherings, including outdooring ceremonies, as part of efforts to enhance public safety and curb unprofessional handling of weapons.

Addressing the media, the move is aimed at ensuring that only trained and authorised individuals are allowed to handle firearms during cultural and ceremonial events.

“We are engaging traditional leaders to ensure that we know it is part of our traditional culture. Sometimes during outdoor ceremonies, there are people assigned to do the firing,” he said.

The Minister explained that the government wants such individuals to be properly trained and identified so that only approved firearms are used for ceremonial purposes.

“We want to engage them and let them know which ones are not good for such occasions. We want them to be trained so we know which arms they are using,” he said.

He expressed concern that in some instances, firearms are discharged at public gatherings without proper professionalism, posing risks to lives and safety.

“You go to some of these places, and they are firing without being professional,” he said.

The Interior Minister added that consultations are ongoing with the National House of Chiefs and Regional Houses of Chiefs to build consensus before full implementation of the policy.

“We are engaging the Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs, so we build consensus before we proceed,” he noted.

He said he has already begun engagements across several regions and will continue nationwide to ensure broad acceptance of the policy.

“I have been to a number of regions engaging them, and we are going to continue vigorously,” he said.

He stressed that the long-term plan is to designate and train specific individuals who will be authorised to handle firearms at traditional events, while discouraging unsafe and unregulated use.

“Firing at all these gatherings must be regulated. Traditional authorities should bear with us as we go through the process of designating who should be trained,” he added.

His comments come amid the immediate suspension of all registered firearm licences in Ghana as part of a sweeping reset of the country’s weapons ownership and control system.

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