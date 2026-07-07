Interior Minister urges GIS Commanders to develop sustainable solutions to service delivery

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister of the Interior has called on the commanders of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to develop practical and sustainable solutions to service delivery.

He urged the commanders to continue to foster professionalism, fairness, discipline, and teamwork within their respective Commands to improve operational efficiency and service delivery within the GIS.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak gave the advice when he opened a maiden three-day Ghana Immigration Regional Commanders Conference at the GIS Centre of Excellence at South Odorkor in Accra on Monday.

The conference was on the theme; “Strengthening Command Synergy for Sustainable Growth.”

The commanders are to deliberate on operational priorities, regional performance, staff welfare, and strategies to enhance service delivery across all Commands in the country.

The Minister commended the Comptroller-General for his leadership and vision in outlining the agenda for the conference, particularly in the areas of staff welfare, logistics, and infrastructure development.

He said the priorities of the conference were necessary and that a motivated and well-equipped workforce remained the backbone of every successful security institution.

He stated that “For this reason, Government remains committed to supporting the GIS in improving operational capabilities, enhancing infrastructure, and creating conducive working conditions for personnel across the county.”

He expressed gratitude to the officers and men of the Service for their dedicated services to the country, saying, “Your sacrifices, commitment, and vigilance continue to contribute significantly to national peace, security, and development.”

Reverend Stephen Wengam, the Chairman of the Ghana Immigration Service Governing Council in a speech read on his behalf said his pledge of transforming the GIS through collaboration with the Comptroller-General, and the management of the GIS was manifesting.

He said the Council had approved the establishment and institutionalisation of key policy proposals including the creation of an Agriculture Department, the elevation of the Border Management Department to a Directorate, and the establishment of GIS fuel stations across the regions.

The rest were the introduction of Staff Endowment Fund, the roll-out of a Mutual Health Insurance Scheme for officer, and the adoption of Transfer Guidelines.

Rev Wengam stated that these collective initiatives were intended to enhance operational efficiency, improve staff welfare, strengthen institutional resilience, and position the GIS as a modern, responsive and forward-looking security institution capable of meeting emerging national and global migration challenges.

He also mentioned that the Council had engaged the President and the Interior Minister on critical matters concerning border security and institutional resourcing for the Service.

“During these engagements, we presented a strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening border governance, improving operational capacity, and enhancing logistical support for the GIS,” he stressed.

The Chairman said the Council has further introduced a strategic initiative dubbed the “Secure Our Borders Project (Project SECOBOR which would be soon launched to mobilise public-private support for the Service.

“I am pleased to state that both His Excellence the President and the Honourable Minister received us warmly and assured us of their unwavering support and commitment toward the successful implementation of the initiative.”

Rev Wengam noted that the strategic engagements and the reform initiatives would continue to position the GIS as a progressive and forward-looking institution within the sub-region and beyond.

“I am proud to note that the Service is increasingly gaining recognition as a benchmark institution across African continent. Recently, the Tanzania Immigration Service dispatched a seven-member delegation to Ghana on a study tour to understudy our operational systems and best practices,” he stated.

He added, “Such recognition is a clear reflection of the professionalism, innovation, and institutional progress being achieved by the Service.”

“I therefore urged the Comptroller-General, management team, and all Commanders, to remain steadfast and unwavering in the discharge of their responsibilities to Mother Ghana,” he concluded.

The comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu in a welcoming Address said, “This conference is particularly significant for two reasons, and firstly, it is the maiden Regional Commanders’ Conference under my leadership as the Comptroller-General since I assumed office in March last year.

“Secondly, it is gratifying that this important gathering is being hosted at our own facility – the Ghana Immigration Service Centre of Excellence – which is also marking its first anniversary,” he stated.

He noted that the event reflected their growing institutional capacity and commitment to sustainable development within the Service.

The Comptroller-General Amadu said the success of every security institution depended largely on unity of purpose, discipline, collaboration, and effective leadership at all levels.

He told the Regional and major entry point Commanders, that they represented the operational backbone of the Service and that the efficiency of their border management systems, operational successes, and staff morale, across the various Commands depended significantly on their leadership, commitment, and cooperation.

“The evolving migration landscape, rising transnational crimes, border security challenges, and rapid technological advancements demand a more professional, innovative, and coordinated Ghana Immigration Service.”

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