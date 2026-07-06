Interior Minister urges immigration commanders to strengthen coordination against emerging security threats

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has called on Regional and Sector Commanders of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to deepen collaboration and uphold professionalism in tackling emerging migration and national security challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the Ghana Immigration Service Regional Commanders' Conference at the GIS Centre of Excellence in Odorkor, Accra, the Minister stressed that effective security operations depend on strong institutional coordination, warning that no security agency can successfully operate in isolation.

He said enhanced command synergy is essential to improving operational effectiveness, maintaining institutional discipline, ensuring accountability and promoting the long-term growth of the Service.

According to the Minister, the conference theme, "Strengthening Command Synergy for Sustainable Growth," is particularly relevant at a time when Ghana and the wider region continue to contend with irregular migration, human trafficking, transnational organised crime, terrorism and cyber-enabled security threats.

Mr Muntaka commended the Comptroller-General of Immigration and the GIS management for prioritising staff welfare, improving logistics and expanding infrastructure, describing these measures as vital to building a motivated and operationally effective workforce.

He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening the operational capacity of the Ghana Immigration Service through enhanced logistics and improved working conditions to enable personnel to effectively secure the country's borders.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to officers and personnel of the Service for their continued commitment and sacrifices in protecting Ghana's territorial integrity and contributing to national peace and development.

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He urged Regional and Sector Commanders to demonstrate integrity, fairness and discipline in the discharge of their duties and encouraged them to use the conference as an opportunity to exchange experiences and develop practical strategies to improve the Service's effectiveness.

The three-day conference will feature presentations on strategic leadership, command and control, strategic management and finance, disciplinary procedures under Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2245, and 360-degree leadership.

In his welcome address, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, underscored the importance of discipline to the Service's operational success, noting that Regional and Sector Commanders play a critical role in safeguarding Ghana's borders and strengthening national security.

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