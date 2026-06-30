48 Engineers Regiment to clear drains, support flood recovery effort – Interior Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, says the government will deploy the Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineers Regiment to undertake emergency drainage clearance and support flood recovery operations following the recent downpour in parts of the country.
“We have engaged the Acting Defence Minister to deploy the 48 Engineers to undertake the necessary clearance works. This will help us respond quickly and avoid delays associated with procurement processes,” he said.
Monday's downpour triggered widespread flooding across Accra after several hours of intense rainfall, resulting in the closure of major roads, suspension of lectures in some tertiary institutions, postponement of examinations and extensive disruption to economic activities.
At least 12 are reported dead, many are missing, and there is massive destruction to properties and lost livelihoods.
Providing an update to Parliament on Tuesday, June 30, the Interior Minister said that the deployment is part of measures to speed up recovery efforts and restore affected communities.
He explained that the engineers will focus on clearing blocked drains, removing debris, and carrying out essential engineering works in flood-hit areas.
The heavy rains, described by authorities as among the heaviest recorded in Accra in recent years, inundated several communities, including Alajo, Adabraka, Circle, Kaneshie, Weija, Tse Addo, Ofankor, Pantang, Ashongman Estates, and parts of the Tema Metropolis.
The Minister assured Parliament that the government is mobilising all necessary resources to ensure swift recovery and reduce the impact of the floods on affected communities.
Residents are urged to stay vigilant, steer clear of flood-prone areas, and adhere to safety directives as recovery efforts continue.
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