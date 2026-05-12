NAIMOS river patrol cracks down on illegal mining along Ankobra River at Dominase

Audio By Carbonatix
Personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), in collaboration with the Blue Water Guards, have intensified their riverine patrols along the Ankobra River, recording a significant disruption of illegal mining activities at Dominase in the Western Region.
The operation, carried out on Monday, May 11, 2026, from 0715hrs to 1540hrs, covered the stretch between Gwira Banso and Dominase as part of ongoing efforts to protect water bodies and clamp down on galamsey operations.
At Gwira Banso, the team observed a marked reduction in illegal mining activity compared to previous patrols, a development officials attribute to sustained enforcement and security presence in the area.
However, the situation at Dominase was more concerning, as the patrol team detected suspicious activity along the riverbank.
On the approach of the task force, about twenty individuals reportedly fled into the river and nearby bushes, prompting a thorough search of the area.
Subsequent inspection revealed that the suspects were in the process of reinstalling six changfan machines on an abandoned floating platform, apparently preparing to resume mining activities under the nighttime operation, going through reconstruction to enable cover of darkness.
Improvised washing structures were also found to be under reconstruction for renewed illegal operations.
In line with enforcement protocols, the task force disabled and destroyed all six changfan machines, including submerged equipment, and rendered the floating platform unusable to prevent its reuse.
Although the suspects escaped arrest, officials say the operation has significantly disrupted efforts to restart illegal mining in the area.
NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guards have reaffirmed their commitment to sustained patrols and monitoring along the Ankobra River to prevent further environmental damage.
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