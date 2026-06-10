Eduwatch calls for stronger school safeguards after alleged assault of student at Nyinahin Catholic SHS

Education policy advocacy group Eduwatch has called for stronger safeguarding measures across the country's education sector, while commending the Ghana Police Service for the swift arrest of a teacher at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School over the alleged assault of an 18-year-old female student.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, Eduwatch confirmed that Mr Eric Buenortey Akpafio, a teacher at the school, had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

The organisation praised the police for acting quickly and said it hoped ongoing investigations would ensure justice is served.

"Eduwatch notes the arrest of Mr Eric Buenortey Akpafio, a teacher at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the alleged assault of an 18-year-old female student of the school," the statement said.

"We commend the Police for the swift action and ongoing investigations aimed at ensuring accountability and justice," it added.

Eduwatch said that every student deserves to study in an environment free from violence, intimidation, and abuse.

According to the organisation, "every learner has the right to learn in a safe, protective and inclusive school environment, free from violence, intimidation, abuse, humiliation or any form of physical harm."

It further stated that schools must remain places where children and young people are protected and supported to learn.

The advocacy group also reminded teachers and other education personnel of their responsibility to adopt peaceful approaches to discipline and classroom management.

"Teachers and all education personnel have a professional and ethical duty to uphold non-violent, child-centred and de-escalatory approaches to discipline, behaviour management and classroom control," the statement said.

Eduwatch insisted that no situation should lead to physical violence against a learner.

"No disciplinary concern justifies physical confrontation or violence against a learner," it said.

The organisation urged schools to handle disciplinary issues in accordance with approved procedures and safeguarding protocols to protect both students and teachers while maintaining public confidence in the education system.

Eduwatch also called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to provide immediate support for the affected student.

It urged the GES to ensure that she receives "immediate medical care and appropriate psychosocial support" while launching an internal disciplinary investigation into the teacher's conduct and making the findings public "in the interest of transparency and accountability."

Beyond the current case, Eduwatch renewed its call for stronger child protection measures in schools nationwide. It advocated stricter enforcement of safeguarding policies, regular training for teachers and school leaders on positive discipline, and improved systems to identify and address risks before they escalate.

The organisation further appealed to the Ministry of Education to introduce reforms that would make safeguarding suitability a key requirement for teachers.

It recommended "pre-service and regular criminal background checks" as part of teacher recruitment, licensing, and supervision, arguing that such measures are necessary "to strengthen professionalism, protect learners and ensure that every school in Ghana is a safe space for teaching, learning and development."

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