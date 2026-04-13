Eduwatch urges GES to publish district recruitment quotas for transparency

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has called on the Ghana Education Service to make public its district-level recruitment quotas as part of efforts to ensure fairness and transparency in the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise.
The GES recently announced vacancies for qualified graduates with a Bachelor of Education and related qualifications in a notice dated April 10, 2026.
The application process, which is open nationwide, is expected to run until April 17, 2026.
Mr Asare argued that publishing quotas assigned to each district would allow stakeholders to track how teachers are distributed across the country and ensure that underserved areas receive adequate staffing.
He noted that disparities in teacher deployment remain a persistent challenge, with some districts having excess staff while others, particularly deprived communities, face shortages.
“We require that the GES be transparent. They should publish the quotas they are giving to every district, so that CSOs, based on those quotas, will go to each district and demand accountability from the district directors for how they distribute their quotas.
"We need to make sure that nobody goes to the district that is already overpopulated. We call on GES to be transparent. Publish the quotas,” he emphasised.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, April 12, Mr Asare also urged the government to honour its commitment to introduce a 20 per cent incentive for teachers posted to deprived areas, saying such measures are critical to attracting and retaining staff in underserved communities.
Meanwhile, some unemployed teachers applying for the recruitment exercise have raised concerns about challenges with the online application system, calling on authorities to address the issues to ensure a smooth and fair process.
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