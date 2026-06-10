DR Congo World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

The team’s transformation under Sébastien Desabre can perhaps be summed up by one sentence the coach said to me in an interview: “Discipline must begin on the pitch.” The Frenchman has imposed structure on a national team long associated with chaos and inconsistency. More than a traditional coach, Desabre operates almost like a manager in the English sense of the term, obsessing over details ranging from defensive positioning to the federation’s communication strategy. So far, it has worked.

Initially favouring a 4-2-3-1 after taking charge in 2022, Desabre has gradually evolved his tactical approach. The DRC now most commonly play in a compact 4-1-4-1 with a deep holding midfielder, two energetic No8s given freedom to press and carry the ball, and a hard-working striker, usually Cédric Bakambu, constantly stretching defences with his movement.

The Leopards are also comfortable switching to a back three, used notably during qualifying against Togo and South Sudan. With ball-playing defenders such as Axel Tuanzebe and Chancel Mbemba, plus wing-backs like Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the system allows the team to play more aggressively.

The main criticism of Desabre remains the attack as the DRC rarely dominate games aesthetically or create freely in open play. But defensively, they have become extremely difficult to break down. Under Desabre, at the time of writing, they have never lost by more than one goal. That resilience defined qualification. Cameroon eliminated late. Nigeria beaten on penalties. Jamaica defeated in the 99th minute of the intercontinental playoff. Convincing? Not always. Mentally strong? Absolutely.

The coach

Sometimes nicknamed “Tatu Seba” by Congolese fans (“Papa Seba”), Sébastien Desabre arrived in 2022 carrying years of African football experience gained in Uganda, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Angola, Ivory Coast and Cameroon. The former Niort coach then left Ligue 2 to take on one of the continent’s most talented, and structurally complicated, football nations. “DR Congo is a true football country,” he told Afrik-Foot after qualification. “People love their national team and are proud of it.” Pragmatic by nature, Desabre believes in continuity and stability above all else. Veteran striker Cédric Bakambu credits him with finally giving the Leopards “a framework”. More importantly, he has built a united squad around a clear collective identity, something DRC had lacked for years.

Star player

Yoane Wissa is still the main man despite a tough first season at Newcastle. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

After missing the Africa Cup of Nations in order to regain rhythm following a knee injury, Yoane Wissa arrives at the World Cup carrying huge expectations. Nicknamed “Kovo” (“the bald one”) by Congolese supporters, the Newcastle forward became the first player from the DRC to score more than 10 Premier League goals in a single season during his time at Brentford. Usually deployed from the left in the national team, Wissa combines pace with intelligent movement and relentless pressing. His first season at Newcastle was disrupted by injuries, but when fully fit he remains the Leopards’ most dangerous attacking weapon, and their biggest international star.

One to watch

There is something unusually elegant about the way Ngal’ayel Mukau plays football. Tall, technically refined and blessed with a decent left foot, the Lille midfielder glides through games with a calmness that feels rare for a 21-year-old. He can recover possession, escape pressure, progress the ball and suddenly accelerate attacks with one touch. Belgium tried hard to keep him but instead Mukau committed early to the DRC, becoming one of several highly-rated Belgian-Congolese youngsters helping reshape the future of the national team. Already linked with clubs such as Barcelona, Mukau could emerge from this tournament as one of African football’s next breakout midfielders.

Unsung hero

He never scores or assists. Yet few players are more important to the side than Samuel Moutoussamy. The midfielder is the engine of Sébastien Desabre’s system: pressing, intercepting, covering spaces and recycling possession endlessly with remarkable discipline.

Not spectacular, but relentlessly dependable, Moutoussamy sets the emotional tone of the team through his intensity and sacrifice. “We’ll leave our souls on the pitch,” he told Leopardsfoot before the playoff against Jamaica. “We can’t play with fear.” That mentality perfectly captures the spirit of this Congolese side: resilient, combative and emotionally charged.

Probable starting XI

Not in yet

What to expect from fans at games?

Even before the recent Ebola outbreak, travelling to the United States was already extremely difficult for most Congolese supporters because of visa restrictions and financial barriers. As a result, the team will rely heavily on its diaspora, particularly in Texas and across North America. Fortunately for the Leopards, Congolese fans are known throughout Africa for bringing atmosphere everywhere they go. Expect dancing, singing, extravagant outfits, painted faces and endless energy. Football culture in Congo is deeply tied to music and celebration, and supporters are famous for their humour and entertainment. The famous superfan “Lumumba Vea” - known for standing still, one arm raised, for 90 minutes in tribute to the iconic statue of the Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba, had his visa application for Mexico rejected in March, but is still hoping to make the trip after government intervention.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.