Jacobu Police arrest 10 illegal miners operating under high-tension lines

Ten suspected illegal miners have been arrested by police at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region for carrying out mining activities directly under high-voltage electricity pylons — an operation authorities say posed a serious threat to power supply in the Obuasi enclave.

The suspects were picked up on April 29, 2026, during a routine patrol by a team from the Jacobu District Police Command, led by Chief Inspector Prince Asante, along the Asikasu-Obuasi Highway.

According to a police situational report, the officers found the group actively mining beneath ECG high-tension poles, having already dug deep trenches and excavated land dangerously close to the structures.

Police warned that the activities not only exposed the suspects and nearby residents to the risk of electrocution but also threatened the stability of the electricity transmission network serving Obuasi and parts of the Amansie area.

Authorities say any damage to the pylons could have triggered widespread power outages across the enclave.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 58, include Amadu Salifu, Obeng Emmanuel, Isaac Opoku and Madi Akurugu. The rest are Munkaila Konlan, Abdul Razak, Alex Owusu, Eric Agyei, Gordon Ampong and Kofi Opoku.

They have since been charged for undertaking mining operations without a license.

Sources tell Myjoyonline.com that the accused persons are expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday as investigations continue.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to clamp down on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which continues to pose environmental and infrastructure risks across the country.

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