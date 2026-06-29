Floodwaters cut off Winneba–Cape Coast highway, leaving hundreds stranded

Hundreds of commuters have been left stranded after floodwaters cut off the main Winneba–Cape Coast road, bringing movement along the busy corridor to a complete standstill.

The situation has left travellers on both sides of the stretch unable to cross as rising water levels continue to submerge sections of the road.

The disruption has effectively paralysed traffic flow along the route, with commuters and motorists forced to wait for conditions to improve before attempting to continue their journeys.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain is expected to continue until the afternoon of Monday, June 29, with indications of additional rainfall moving in from the Benin–Togo coastal corridor.

Below are photos from the stretch.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.