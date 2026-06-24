Jobs and opportunities remain dominant concerns of young Ghanaians, not party loyalty – APL report

Young Ghanaian voters are more concerned about finding jobs and improving their welfare than about political party loyalty, the Africa Policy Lens (APL) has reported.

In its latest national vote tracker report released this week, APL said the majority of voters who did not care about political party affiliations or loyalty were young people ages 18 to 24, whose main concern was the government of the day improving their lives.

“Young voters emerge as the most politically fluid segment of the electorate,” the report found, adding that one-fifth of Gen Z respondents ages 18 to 24 “exhibit the highest levels of indecision and the weakest partisan attachments.”

“This suggests that younger voters represent an important battleground constituency capable of influencing future electoral outcomes. The findings also indicate that younger voters are particularly concerned about employment opportunities, economic mobility and future prospects,” the report noted.

The survey, which indicated a high level of intended electoral participation among the older population, also reported low intended participation among young voters.

The APL National Voter Perception Poll was conducted May 23-30, 2026, to assess public opinion on political preferences, electoral participation, economic conditions and perceptions of the overall direction of Ghana.

The survey obtained 6,483 valid responses from eligible voters across all 16 regions of Ghana through a nationwide SMS polling platform.

Its main finding indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) currently enjoys a measurable advantage in national vote intention, securing 48.8% support compared with 37.6% for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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