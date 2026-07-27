IMF approves Ghana’s final programme review, clears way for over $300m disbursement

Ghana has successfully completed its three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the Fund’s Executive Board approved the country’s final review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement.

JoyBusiness understands that the IMF Board, at a meeting in Washington DC on Thursday, also approved Ghana’s request for a new Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), paving the way for the next phase of the country’s economic reform agenda.

The approval of the sixth and final programme review is expected to trigger the disbursement of more than US$300 million to Ghana. The funds are expected to hit the Bank of Ghana’s account in the coming days.

Sources familiar with the discussions told JoyBusiness that the IMF Board also approved Ghana’s 2026 Article IV Consultation, granted a waiver for the non-observance of the performance criterion relating to the cost-sharing arrangement for GoldBod operations, and completed the Financing Assurances Review.

The approvals mark a significant milestone for Ghana, officially bringing to a close the Extended Credit Facility programme that the country entered into with the IMF in 2023 to restore macroeconomic stability, rebuild investor confidence and support economic reforms.

The outcome is also expected to strengthen investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy and could support future upgrades to the country’s sovereign credit ratings.

With the Board’s decision, Ghana has now formally completed its IMF-supported Extended Credit Facility programme while securing a new Policy Coordination Instrument to help anchor economic policies going forward.

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