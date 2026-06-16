Bekwai MP pledges to pursue urgent intervention after flood washes away Edwinase-Kokotro bridge

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has pledged to push for the immediate reconstruction of the bridge linking Edwinase and Kokotro after it was washed away by heavy rains.

The MP said he immediately rushed to the scene on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, following the devastating news.

In a Facebook post, Poku-Adusei shared an emotional account of the situation and how it is affecting members of his constituency.

“In a quiet, deeply moving moment, I held the hand of an elderly farmer as I helped her cross the flooded river to the other side. That simple act says everything about the daily struggle our people now face,” he wrote.

He described the bridge as far more than just infrastructure to the affected communities.

“This bridge is more than concrete and steel. It is the lifeline connecting mothers to clinics, farmers to their markets, and children to their classrooms,” the MP said.

The lawmaker stressed the need for urgent intervention noting that Kokotro cannot remain isolated.

Poku-Adusei assured residents of his commitment, saying he has assured them of his “unwavering support” and will “work closely with the Municipal Assembly and the Government to ensure this bridge is urgently rebuilt and the road infrastructure is fixed once and for all.”

Disaster has disrupted movement between the two communities, affecting daily economic and social activities in the area.

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