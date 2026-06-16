EPA introduces eco-labels for ACs and refrigerators

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), through the National Ozone Unit (NOU), has introduced a voluntary “green” or “eco” refrigerant label for Air Conditioners (ACs), refrigerators and freezers.

These labels indicate that an AC or refrigerator is truly “green” or “eco-friendly” because it runs on a natural refrigerant (R290 or R600a) that has no harmful impacts on the ozone layer, the climate, the environment, or human health.

Conventional ACs and refrigerators use synthetic HCFC/HFC refrigerants (e.g., R22, R410A, R32, R404A, R134a), which are harmful to the ozone layer and/or have negative climate impacts, and can also negatively affect the environment and human health.

Further information: https://www.epa.gov.gh/new/refrigerant-label

The “green” or “eco” label for Air Conditioners is already applied to the “green” R290 split ACs, which are financially incentivised by the Switzerland-based KliK Foundation under the EPA & GIZ Art. 6.2 Ghana Green Cooling Programme.

R290 split ACs are highly efficient, can save up to 60% electricity costs (compared to standard units) and have the lowest climate and environmental impact.

For further information on R290 split ACs, please contact or visit your nearest Electroland, Hisense, Unique Home Appliances, or Electromart/Somotex shop or visit https://www.epa.gov.gh/new/greenAC or contact epaozone@africaonline.com.gh or GhanaGreenCooling@giz.de

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.