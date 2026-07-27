Prudential Bank MD advocates for relationship-centred banking at Banking Council meeting

Acting Managing Director of Prudential Bank LTD has reinforced the importance of personalised relationship-centred banking in shaping the future of financial services.

Speaking as a panelist at the Lafferty Retail Banking Council latest global webinar, Ebow Quayson said the era where bank’s considered operations and transactions as central to banking is over, saying stronger emphasis must be placed on relationship management.

Speaking on the theme “Design and the Branch of the future”, Mr. Quayson said the role of the traditional bank branch is rapidly evolving from a place primarily associated with transactions to one centred on relationships and customer empowerment.

He noted that for decades, branches were designed primarily for processing transactions, deposits, withdrawals and loan applications. Customers visited to complete tasks and the relationship with the Bank often ended when the transaction was finished. That model, he said, is no longer sufficient.

He explained that while digital banking has transformed how customers access financial services, it has not diminished the need for trusted human interaction. Instead, it has elevated the role of branches as centres of meaningful engagement.

“Banking is no longer just about processing transactions. Those can be done digitally. It has evolved into a relationship-based service. Operations have evolved to relational management.

“Even as customers increasingly use digital channels, they still expect their bank to understand them, anticipate their needs and offer personalised services. The branch must reflect that shift,” he said.

He further empahasied that branches are also teachers, a place where customers come for financial education and advisory support, noting that the Bank recognises that different customer groups have different financial needs and expectations.

He noted that as a result, Prudential Bank has developed specialised advisory teams and relationship management structures to support its diverse customer base.

He emphasised that as digital adoption grows, technology should complement, not replace human experience, enabling bank staff to spend less time on routine transactions and more time delivering value through relationship management and personalised solutions.

“Customers want convenience, but they also want assurance, especially for major financial decisions. That is where the branch still holds value. It is not about choosing between digital and physical; it is about integrating both to deliver a seamless experience,” he said.

The forum, which brought together banking executives and industry leaders across the globe to examine how financial institutions can reimagine the role of the physical branch in an increasingly digital world.

As well as responding to evolving customer expectations and technological advancements, underscoring the Bank's dedication to balancing innovation with personal touch that has long been its hallmark.

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