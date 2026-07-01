EPA announce plans to dredge parts of Tano River to avert further flooding in Samreboi

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced plans to dredge the Tano River and reinforce vulnerable sections of its banks as part of efforts to prevent a recurrence of the devastating floods that recently displaced thousands of residents in Samreboi in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The intervention follows an assessment by the Authority after torrential rains caused the Tano and Samre rivers to overflow their banks, inundating large parts of the community, destroying homes and displacing residents, many of whom are currently being accommodated in churches and classrooms.

Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof Nana Ama Brown Klutse, said the Authority’s assessment showed that the riverbanks had been compromised, leaving the community vulnerable to another flood should heavy rains occur again.

She explained that the EPA intends to dredge silted sections of the river to improve the flow of water while reinforcing portions of the riverbanks closest to the community with concrete walls.

“We have seen that the integrity of the banks has already been compromised. Any further rain could cause another flood. We want to dredge the blocked sections of the river and restore the banks with concrete walls, especially the sections close to the community, to prevent future flooding,” she said.

Prof Brown Klutse also reiterated that mining and other activities in river bodies remain illegal, stressing that such practices must not continue as efforts are made to restore the river.

Meanwhile, a resident, Ebenezer Ackah, attributed the severity of the flooding to what he described as years of human activities that have obstructed waterways.

He claimed that drainage channels created decades ago to direct excess water away from the community had gradually become choked, while illegal mining along riverbanks had worsened the situation.

Mr Ackah also alleged that portions of land that previously served as buffer zones had been allocated for development, increasing the community’s exposure to flooding.

He called on the EPA to collaborate with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to protect flood-prone areas and prevent further encroachment.

Some residents affected by the floods who spoke to Joy News say they are still struggling to recover after losing their homes and personal belongings.

One resident recounted how floodwaters reached her home in the early hours of the morning, forcing the family to flee with only a bag.

She said they returned after the water receded only to discover visible cracks in their house, making it unsafe to occupy. The family is currently sheltering in a classroom and has appealed to the government to provide support.

With more rains expected in July, residents are urging authorities to expedite the planned dredging of the Tano River and reinforce its banks to reduce the risk of another devastating flood.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.