Ecobank and AGRA forge strategic partnership to transform agricultural value chains

Ecobank Group and AGRA today announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Africa’s agricultural ecosystem.

The deal was signed during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on May 11.

The Memorandum of Understanding brings together Ecobank’s extensive pan-African banking network and AGRA’s expertise in agricultural transformation to improve access to finance for agribusinesses, farmer organisations, and key value chain actors.

Recognising that agriculture remains the backbone of the African economy, the two institutions are combining their strengths to address critical challenges related to agricultural financing, commercialisation, and climate resilience.

The partnership will focus on de-risking agricultural lending through blended finance, risk-sharing facilities, and tailored financial products designed for agribusiness SMEs and smallholder farmers.

The collaboration will specifically target women and youth-led agribusinesses by aligning Ecobank’s Ellevate initiative with AGRA’s Value4HER and YEFFA programmes.

According to Group Executive for Commercial and Consumer Banking at Ecobank Group, Anup Suri, "To transform Africa's economy, we must treat agriculture as a high-growth commercial sector rather than a subsistence activity."

He stated that, “Through this strategic alliance with AGRA, Ecobank is unlocking the massive capital required to scale agribusinesses across the continent. We are de-risking the sector, backing women and youth entrepreneurs, and building a resilient food system that will power Africa's next decade of growth."

The president of AGRA, Alice Ruhweza, on her part noted that "agriculture is not one sector among many for Africa; it is the foundation on which the continent's entire development agenda rests."

“As African leaders advance the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) strategy for the decade ahead, this partnership with Ecobank translates that ambition into action. AGRA, working with its partners, has over the last twenty years established evidence, value chain knowledge, and on-the-ground insight into the opportunities for women and young people to build agribusinesses that thrive," she added.

The AGRA President further noted that, “Pairing that expertise with Ecobank's reach and capabilities is how we make the case, credibly and concretely, that African food systems are one of the most compelling opportunities of our time."

A comprehensive framework for agricultural transformation

The partnership is built on several strategic pillars designed to catalyse long-term impact across the agricultural sector.

Ecobank will develop and deploy tailored financial solutions, including working capital, asset finance, and trade finance.

To overcome traditional barriers to agricultural lending, the partners will collaborate on structuring risk sharing facilities, guarantees, and blended finance mechanisms.

AGRA will provide catalytic funding support, beneficiary mobilisation, and technical assistance to enhance the financial literacy, governance, and investment readiness of agribusiness SMEs and cooperatives.

Placing strong emphasis on empowering marginalised groups, the partnership links Ecobank’s Ellevate programme with AGRA’s Value4HER, which focuses on women in agribusiness, and YEFFA, which promotes youth entrepreneurship, to increase targeted financing and capacity building for women and youth-led enterprises.

As climate change increasingly impacts food systems, the collaboration will also promote sustainable land use and mobilise green financing instruments to support climate-resilient agricultural solutions.

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