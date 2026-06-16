Crime | National

EOCO declares Joseph Owusu Badu wanted over alleged investment fraud

Source: Adomonline  
  16 June 2026 5:10pm
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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared Joseph Owusu Badu wanted in connection with an alleged investment fraud case.

In a public notice, EOCO said Mr Owusu Badu is being sought as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged offence.

The agency has appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to his arrest or whereabouts.

According to EOCO, anyone with relevant information should contact its Head Office, located adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra, any of its regional offices, or the nearest police station.

EOCO urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations continue.

The agency has not disclosed further details regarding the allegations.

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