Suspected romance scammer remanded over alleged fake marriage promises, intimate image blackmail

A suspected romance scammer has been remanded into Police custody after being arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court over allegations of defrauding women through false marriage promises and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, the Ghana Police Service shared on social media.

The Ghana Police Service said Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng was arrested following investigations into claims that he deceived several women by posing as a pastor conducting online church services on Instagram.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations suggest the suspect targeted women on the social media platform, claiming that God had revealed they were his future wives. Officers alleged that he gained the trust of his victims by meeting their families and presenting them with promise rings.

Police further alleged that Mr Kwarteng obtained intimate images from some of the women and later used the images to blackmail them into sending him money.

Investigators also claim the suspect introduced some victims to what was presented as a car tyre business, collecting thousands of dollars under the pretext of shipping and clearing containers of tyres before allegedly becoming unreachable.

The Police said further investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly shared intimate images of some victims with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is also accused of threatening the women.

According to the Police, seven victims have so far reported the matter, with investigations indicating that the alleged offences date back to 2021.

The Police said both suspects appeared before Accra Circuit Court 1 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, defrauding by false pretences, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The court remanded Mr Kwarteng into Police custody and ordered him to reappear on 6 August 2026, while Mrs Amoasah was granted bail.

The Ghana Police Service said it continues to receive complaints from other possible victims and urged anyone who may have experienced similar incidents involving the suspect to report to the nearest Police station to assist with ongoing investigations.

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