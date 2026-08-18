New DVLA office opens in Asuogyaman to improve access, fight licensing fraud

A new Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) office has been commissioned in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region to improve access to licensing services, enhance road safety and help curb the use of fraudulent vehicle and driver documents.

The facility, established under the DVLA’s decentralisation programme, will provide vehicle registration, driver licence acquisition and renewal services to residents within the district.

It is the 25th out of 40 district offices being established nationwide.

Commissioning the office, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister for Transport, said bringing DVLA services closer to the people would improve access to driver education, licensing and professional training while promoting discipline on the nation’s roads.

He advised residents to avoid intermediaries, popularly known as “goro boys”, who facilitate the acquisition of fake driving licences and vehicle registration documents.

“You no longer need to travel long distances to access DVLA services or renew and register your vehicles. This facility is now available to you, so make full use of it,” he said.

Mr Nikpe announced that the Government, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, was introducing a technology-driven traffic enforcement system known as Traffic Tech to detect speeding and other traffic offences.

He said plans were also underway to introduce number plates embedded with SIM technology to assist law enforcement agencies in monitoring vehicles and improving road safety.

Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, said the new office would ease the burden on drivers, riders and vehicle owners who previously travelled to Somanya and other districts to access DVLA services.

To mark the commissioning of the facility, he sponsored free licence acquisition and renewal services for 500 qualified drivers and motor riders in the district.

Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the Eastern Regional Minister, commended Mr Ampem for supporting development initiatives in the district, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, health, education and economic empowerment.

Meanwhile, Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive of the DVLA, said the Authority’s vehicle cloning detection technology had led to the identification and seizure of about 200 vehicles within the past six weeks.

He explained that vehicle cloning syndicates often use genuine customs documentation and chassis numbers of legitimately imported vehicles to register other vehicles suspected to have entered the country without the required duty payments.

According to Mr Kotey, the technology enables the DVLA to verify chassis numbers directly with vehicle manufacturers, making it possible to detect cloned vehicles before registration.

He announced plans to introduce biometric international driving licences and decentralise the printing of driving licences at DVLA offices across the country to reduce delays and improve service delivery.

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