CSSPS self-placement portal opens for candidates unable to secure choices

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The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) self-placement portal is now live, giving candidates who were not automatically matched with their preferred Senior High Schools (SHSs) another opportunity to secure placement.
The platform is also available to candidates who obtained a score of 9 in English Language and/or Mathematics and are therefore eligible to select from schools with available vacancies.
Deputy Education Minister, Dr Clement Apaak, announced this at a press briefing on Monday, September 7, urging candidates and parents to approach the self-placement process with realistic expectations.
Read also: 3,372 BECE candidates without results to get second chance to resit exam
“The self-placement portal is now live...Candidates using self-placement should therefore consider the full range of available schools and programmes rather than concentrating only on the traditionally highly subscribed institutions,” Dr Apaak said.
According to him, the objective should be to secure a suitable placement by carefully assessing the options available on the portal.
Read also: 2026 CSSPS results released as 527,932 candidates secure placement
“Parents and guardians should support their children in making choices based on available vacancies, programmes offered, location, and the candidate’s educational needs,” he added.
The opening of the self-placement portal follows the release of the CSSPS placements and is intended to provide an alternative pathway for candidates who could not secure any of their original choices.
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