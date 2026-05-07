Two BECE candidates involved in a motor accident in Nkwanta South

Two Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Nkwanta South Municipality have been involved in a motorbike accident while travelling to their examination centre.

The candidates were rushed to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for treatment.

Despite the incident, they showed remarkable determination and later reported to the examination centre to write their papers after receiving medical care, hopeful of continuing their education.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Adom News, the Municipal Education Director for Nkwanta South, Jonathan Korsinah, said some parents refused to allow their children to camp ahead of the examinations due to ongoing insecurity in the municipality.

He added that many candidates have had limited time to prepare, having stayed home for nearly three months without attending classes.

According to him, the disruption has contributed to a sharp decline in BECE performance compared to previous years, at a time when the municipality has been working to improve educational outcomes.

He appealed to community members to embrace peace, stressing that insecurity is undermining learning and threatening the future of children in the area.

Meanwhile, visits to some BECE centres by Adom News revealed the presence of police personnel and joint military patrols providing security to ensure the safety of candidates throughout the examinations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.