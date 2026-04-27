Mama Effe distributes mathematical sets to BECE candidates across three regions

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned media personality and philanthropist, Mama Effe Amanor, has distributed over 3,500 mathematical sets to candidates preparing for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination across the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.
The former host of the Obra Show on Nhyira FM said the initiative is aimed at providing essential learning materials to support candidates ahead of their examinations.
Beneficiary schools in the Ashanti Region included Fumesua Anglican JHS, Fumesua M/A JHS, Okyerekrom JHS, Pakoso JHS, Akokoaamomg JHS, Achia Tawia JHS, Achiase JHS, St. Martin SDA JHS (Adawomase), M/A JHS (Adawomase), Fumesua Model JHS, Bosori M/A JHS, Emmanuel Methodist JHS (Oduom), and Apromasi JHS. Additional schools in the Western and Central Regions also benefited from the donation.
Speaking to the media, Mama Effe urged parents to prioritise their children’s education over material luxuries, stressing that children represent the future.
“I urge every parent whose child is taking part in this BECE to ensure their continued education at the secondary level and possibly the university. We must invest in our children rather than in luxuries,” she advised.
With over three decades of experience in the media industry, she also encouraged candidates to remain focused on their studies and avoid distractions, particularly from social media.
“To the candidates, study hard and stay away from social media distractions to achieve better results,” she said.
She further advised teenage girls to remain disciplined and avoid premature relationships that could derail their academic ambitions.
“Young girls should not rush into relationships. Focus on your education and become a better person; the right opportunities will come,” she added.
Mama Effe Amanor noted that while she has consistently supported BECE candidates in the Ashanti Region over the years, this year’s initiative was expanded to include the Western and Central Regions, with plans to extend support to more regions in the future.
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