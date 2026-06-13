Regional

Bawku West: 7 feared dead, several others injured after VVIP bus accident

Source: Graphic Online  
  13 June 2026 10:23am
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Seven people are feared dead, while several others sustained injuries following a collision between an Accra-bound VVIP bus and a Toyota Sienna at Saka, a suburb of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The tragic accident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, throwing the community into shock and disrupting traffic along the busy Bolgatanga–Bawku highway.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the collision was severe, leaving both vehicles extensively damaged and trapping some passengers in the wreckage.

Residents and other road users joined rescue personnel in removing victims from the accident scene and transporting them to the Zebilla Government Hospital.

Although the exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, sources at the scene indicated that seven persons are feared to have lost their lives in the crash.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, while efforts are underway to identify those involved and notify their families.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known at the time of filing this report.

Further details are expected as investigations progress and officials provide updates on the condition of the injured and the final casualty figures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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