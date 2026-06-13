Audio By Carbonatix
Seven people are feared dead, while several others sustained injuries following a collision between an Accra-bound VVIP bus and a Toyota Sienna at Saka, a suburb of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.
The tragic accident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, throwing the community into shock and disrupting traffic along the busy Bolgatanga–Bawku highway.
Eyewitnesses said the impact of the collision was severe, leaving both vehicles extensively damaged and trapping some passengers in the wreckage.
Residents and other road users joined rescue personnel in removing victims from the accident scene and transporting them to the Zebilla Government Hospital.
Although the exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, sources at the scene indicated that seven persons are feared to have lost their lives in the crash.
The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, while efforts are underway to identify those involved and notify their families.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known at the time of filing this report.
Further details are expected as investigations progress and officials provide updates on the condition of the injured and the final casualty figures.
Latest Stories
-
Bawku West: 7 feared dead, several others injured after VVIP bus accident
8 minutes
-
Wontumi case: Others involved in loan procurement must also answer – Akwatia MP
13 minutes
-
Wontumi case: Akwatia MP urges clear accountability
33 minutes
-
Wontumi case: AG must ensure fairness and transparency in plea deal – Dr Yankson
34 minutes
-
Popular US movie critic Gene Shalit dies aged 100
34 minutes
-
AFF pilot projects show nature-based solutions can restore ecosystems and improve livelihoods
46 minutes
-
Wontumi case: Plea negotiation a legal strategy, not admission of guilt – Baffour Awuah
1 hour
-
Wontumi trial: Accept plea bargain if it delivers justice, recovery of state funds – Bomfeh urges AG
1 hour
-
Unrepentant NPP doesn’t deserve to return to power – Arthur Kennedy
1 hour
-
WAEC rules out exception for 154 Sekondi College students barred from exam
1 hour
-
Education must serve national development, not create elites – Baffour Awuah
1 hour
-
Government contemplating to reduce admissions to health training institutions to address employment backlog – Health Minister
1 hour
-
Moderate to heavy rains expected across parts of Ghana – GMet warns
2 hours
-
Punishment must be part of any Wontumi plea deal – Arthur Kennedy
2 hours
-
UK vows to phase out Russian diesel and jet fuel imports by new year
2 hours