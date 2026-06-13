Wontumi case: Others involved in loan procurement must also answer – Akwatia MP

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has insisted that accountability in the ongoing case should not be limited to a single individual, arguing that other persons connected to the transaction must also be called upon to explain their roles.



Speaking on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, June 13, Mr Baidoo called for broader scrutiny of all parties involved in the transaction at the centre of the ongoing legal proceedings, saying several individuals still have questions to answer.

Speaking on the matter, he aligned himself with comments by Dr. Bonsu, who argued that attention should not be focused solely on one person.

“I agree with Dr Bomfeh when he says that other persons must answer some questions,” Mr Baidoo stated.

According to him, documents relating to the transaction were submitted to a bank, which had a responsibility to conduct the necessary due diligence before approving any facility.

“These documents were submitted to the bank, and there should have been people there to undertake the required checks and verification processes,” he said.

Mr Bediako suggested that the circumstances surrounding the approval process raise legitimate questions about the roles played by other actors beyond the accused person.

While acknowledging that plea bargaining is permitted under Ghanaian law, he stressed that the focus should not overshadow the need to establish the involvement of all relevant parties in the transaction.

His comments come amid ongoing debate over accountability and responsibility in the case of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi with some observers calling for a more comprehensive examination of the actions of all individuals and institutions connected to the loan approval process.

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