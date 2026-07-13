Dennis Miracles Aboagye is being investigated for fraud-related issues – Akwatia MP claims

Audio By Carbonatix
Akwatia Member of Parliament, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has disclosed that Dennis Miracles Aboagye is being investigated over alleged fraud-related issues stemming from his tenure as the former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation.
Mr Bediako disclosed on Adom TV’s Badwam, where he stated that Mr Aboagye, who is the Communications Director to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has questions to answer.
His comments follow the arrest and detention of Mr Aboagye by officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), a development that has attracted condemnation from some NPP members.
The lawmaker stressed that former government officials must be prepared to account for their stewardship, adding that persons invited by investigators must honour such invitations or risk arrest.
“As the former Executive Secretary for the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation, he has serious questions to answer that involve fraud,” he said.
Mr Bediako, however, clarified that his comments should not be interpreted as a declaration of guilt against the former government official.
“I am not saying he is guilty. He is being interrogated for fraud issues,” he added.
The MP further stated that if Mr Aboagye had been invited by investigators and failed to honour the invitation, his arrest could be justified.
He referenced similar instances under the previous NPP administration where some individuals were arrested and detained despite claims of ill health.
“We must all know that once you have served in a government, you can be called for accountability. You should be invited, and if you refuse, you should be arrested,” he emphasised.
Mr Bediako assured Ghanaians that EOCO would soon issue an official statement to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding Mr Aboagye’s arrest.
“I can assure you that EOCO will, by the close of the day, release a statement to update us as to whether he was invited and did not honour it or not. They will make it clear,” he said.
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