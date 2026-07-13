Sammi Awuku accuses NDC government of suppressing opposition dissent over EOCO arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Akuapem North MP and former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of increasingly harassing, suppressing and intimidating opposition voices, following the reported arrest of NPP communications team member Dennis Miracles Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 12, Mr Awuku questioned the timing of the reported arrest, noting that it came only hours after Mr Aboagye declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the NPP.

“Barely hours after declaring his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the NPP, Dennis Miracles Aboagye finds himself in EOCO custody. Coincidence? Perhaps,” he wrote.

His comments come amid reports that Mr Aboagye was taken into custody by EOCO, although the circumstances surrounding the reported arrest remain unclear. As of the time of publication, EOCO had not publicly disclosed the reasons for his detention.

Mr Awuku argued that the incident reflects what he described as an emerging pattern of intimidation against government critics.

“It is becoming increasingly alarming to see opposition communicators suppressed, harassed and intimidated whenever they hold the government accountable,” he stated.

He further alleged that the trend extends beyond politicians to ordinary citizens who express dissenting views on social media.

“From party communicators to TikTokers and social media activists, a troubling pattern appears to be emerging. Is the ruling party truly unsettled with criticisms?” he asked.

The former NPP National Organiser stressed that the role of the opposition in a democracy is to scrutinise the actions of government without fear of intimidation.

“The opposition exists to provide frank, fearless and effective scrutiny of government, not to be silenced for doing so,” he wrote.

While calling for due process, Mr Awuku maintained that any allegations against Mr Aboagye should be handled transparently through the courts.

“If Miracles has broken the law, let the charges be made known and let the courts decide. If not, he should be released,” he stated.

He concluded his post with a caution that governments are ultimately accountable for their actions.

“Governments come and go, but posterity remains, and it never forgets.”

The reported arrest of Mr Aboagye has drawn reactions from several leading figures within the NPP, with party officials calling on EOCO to either formally charge him before a competent court or release him if no offence has been established.

At the time of publication, EOCO had not issued an official statement on the matter.

The NPP has demanded the immediate release of Mr Aboagye through its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

The party has announced plans to stage a march to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Monday, July 13, to demand an explanation for the arrest.

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