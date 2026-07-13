NPP to march to EOCO over arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to stage a march to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Monday, July 13, to demand an explanation over the arrest of its member, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The party says the demonstration is intended to seek answers over the circumstances leading to the arrest, which it believes raises concerns about the treatment of opposition figures and the application of due process.

The planned action follows claims that Mr Aboagye was apprehended at the Accra International Airport by officials of EOCO with the support of the Ghana Immigration Service, despite allegedly receiving no prior invitation or notification regarding any investigation.

The NPP maintains that while it supports lawful investigations and accountability, state institutions must adhere to established legal procedures when dealing with individuals, regardless of their political affiliation.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, July 12, the party's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, claimed that Dennis Miracles Aboagye had not been informed of any alleged offence or invited by EOCO before his arrest. He described the development as an attempt to intimidate members of the opposition.

“Miracles has not received any invitation from EOCO. He has not been informed of any wrongdoing. He has not been told that he is under any form of investigation,” Nana Boakye said.

He added that the NPP would cooperate with any legitimate investigation involving its members but insisted that due process must always be respected and that law enforcement agencies should not be used to harass political opponents.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.