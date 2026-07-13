EOCO explains why Dennis Miracles Aboagye was arrested at the airport

Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has explained the circumstances leading to the arrest of former Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) Executive Secretary Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, at the airport upon his return to Ghana.

According to EOCO, investigators developed an operational plan to arrest Mr Aboagye after uncovering significant new findings last week relating to suspected fraud and theft connected to ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

The Office said Mr Aboagye, who was already aware of the investigation and had previously visited EOCO, was placed on a stop order to prevent any travel that could interfere with the investigation.

However, investigators later discovered that he had already left the country before the directive took effect.

EOCO stated that officers of the Ghana Immigration Service intercepted Mr Aboagye upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night and handed him over to investigators on Sunday morning. He subsequently accompanied EOCO officials on a search operation on Sunday, with further searches expected to continue.

The Office said Mr Aboagye would be granted bail in line with the Constitution and the laws of Ghana.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to respecting the rights of all persons under investigation while pursuing its mandate to investigate economic and organised crime and recover public assets.

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