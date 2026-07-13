‘Rambo style arrest unacceptable’ – Senyo Amekplenu defends Miracles Aboagye

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, has condemned the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, describing the manner in which it was carried out as unacceptable and demanding his immediate release.

Speaking at the offices of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra on Monday, July 13, following Aboagye's arrest, Mr Amekplenu questioned the reasons for the arrest and criticised what he said was the refusal by the authorities to grant lawyers and party officials access to the detained NPP member.

"The very person you arrested, you allowed him to fly out of the country; you never arrested him. You waited until he came back, then you picked him in a rambler's style," he said.

He questioned the basis for the arrest, saying neither the party nor Aboagye's legal representatives had been informed of the reasons behind the action.

"The question we are asking is, what is the cause of the arrest? Why was he arrested? And as it stands today, as it stands this morning, none of us, not even my own good friends, have been granted access to him," he said.

Mr Amekplenu also alleged that Aboagye's lawyers had been denied access to their client.

"The question we are asking is, why are they denying his lawyers or any member of the New Patriotic Party to have access to Dennis Miracle?"

He called on the government to publicly explain the arrest.

"He must be released now because the government must come out clear to tell us why they have arrested him, why he has been picked in that Rambo style," he said.

Mr Amekplenu argued that if investigators believed Mr Aboagye had committed an offence, the appropriate course of action would have been to invite him for questioning rather than arrest him upon his return to Ghana.

"In any good governance structure, the very person being arrested, if you know and you have any facts that he has done anything contrary to the law, the law gives you the room to invite the person to come and answer.

"But you never invited him. You waited until he flew out of the country, returned, and then, on his way back, you picked him up in Rambo style. That is unacceptable. That can never be accepted in this country."

The NPP communicator further accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of acting unfairly, insisting that Ghana belongs to all its citizens.

"Ghana is not meant for the NDC alone. Ghana is not for John Dramani Mahama alone. Ghana is not for Raymond Archer and his assigns."

He called on President John Dramani Mahama and Raymond Archer to ensure Aboagye's release.

"The president and Raymond Archer must release Dennis Miracle now. His lawyers are asking for access, and they are denying that. That is unwarranted. That is unacceptable."

Mr Amekplenu also criticised Raymond Archer, questioning what he described as selective accountability.

"Per the laws of this country, why is Raymond Archer and the NDC doing this? You can start today, but it's a long walk. You will never continue on this tangent.

"Remember, one day, if you continue on this tangent, the table will definitely change. And when the tables turn, you will be the next person." This is a strong warning I am sending to Raymond Archer and his acrobatic style of arrest," he stated.

READ ALSO: NPP to march to EOCO over arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Mr Aboagye was reportedly picked up at the Accra International Airport on Saturday by officers of EOCO and the Ghana Immigration Service. According to the Party, the investigative bodies have not disclosed the reason for his arrest, as he has also allegedly been denied access to his lawyers.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to stage a march to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to demand an explanation over the arrest of its member, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.