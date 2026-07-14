EOCO escorts Dennis Miracles Aboagye to Larteh Akuapem residence as investigations continue

Audio By Carbonatix
Aide to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has reportedly been escorted by officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to his residence at Larteh Akuapem as part of ongoing investigations.
The development comes after EOCO granted Mr Aboagye bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom must be justified.
His legal team had earlier indicated that meeting the bail conditions had proved challenging, with his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, describing the requirements as excessive and difficult to satisfy.
Mr Aboagye, a former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC), is being investigated over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving GH¢55 million during his tenure.
The allegations remain under investigation, and no court has found him guilty of any offence.
EOCO has not publicly disclosed details of the purpose of the visit to his residence.
The development forms part of the ongoing probe as investigators continue engagements with Mr Aboagye and other relevant parties.
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