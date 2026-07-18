Miracles Aboagye’s arrest was unnecessary; he was cooperating with EOCO – Baffour Awuah

The Vice-Chair of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has criticised the arrest of former presidential staffer and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Dennis Miracles Aboagye upon his return to Ghana, describing it as unnecessary.

According to him, available information indicates that Mr Aboagye had been under investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for about a year and had been cooperating with the process.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini on Saturday, July 18, Mr Awuah argued that since Mr Aboagye had not obstructed investigations or failed to comply with any directives from EOCO, there was no justification for his arrest at the airport.

"If you look at the chronology of events, you will come to the conclusion that the arrest at the airport was not necessary because he has been cooperating with you," he claimed.

"It is when somebody has not been cooperating with you that you do things to secure the person's cooperation. Secondly, when you look at the chronology of events, you will also come to the conclusion that the imposition of the GH₵50 million as a bail condition was also very unreasonable," he added.

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Mr Aboagye, a former spokesperson for the NPP’s 2024 presidential campaign, was arrested by EOCO after arriving in the country, as part of ongoing investigations into alleged financial matters.

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