Miracles Aboagye to be granted bail today as EOCO probes alleged financial misappropriation

Former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, is expected to be granted bail today as investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million continue.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in a statement issued on Monday, July 13, said the decision to grant bail is in accordance with the 1992 Constitution and the laws of Ghana.

Mr Aboagye was arrested after officers of the Ghana Immigration Service executed a stop order upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night and subsequently handed him over to EOCO on Sunday morning.

The anti-graft agency said he later accompanied investigators on a search operation on Sunday, July 12, with further searches expected to continue.

EOCO explained that the former IMCCoD Executive Secretary had been placed on a stop order after investigators uncovered significant new findings relating to suspected fraud and theft. However, by the time the directive was issued, he had already travelled outside the country.

The Office stressed that granting bail does not bring the investigations to an end, adding that it remains committed to pursuing the case professionally and in accordance with the law while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons under investigation.

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