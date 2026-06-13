World Cup: Reliance on unproven charges unfair – Foreign Ministry challenges Canada’s decision to deny Thomas Partey entry

Government has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny a temporary residence visa to Black Stars midfielder and World Cup squad member, Thomas Partey, describing the move as unfair and inconsistent with the principle of presumption of innocence.

In a statement issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government said it had “strong reservations” about the decision by Canadian authorities to refuse Partey’s visa application ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the statement, Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) based its decision on inadmissibility provisions under Canada’s immigration laws.

Government said the refusal is reportedly linked to ongoing criminal proceedings against Partey in the United Kingdom, despite the fact that no conviction or judicial finding of guilt has been made.

The government emphasized that the presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of democratic justice systems and argued that relying on unproven allegations raises concerns about fairness and proportionality.

“While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality,” the statement said.

The Ministry disclosed that it has initiated diplomatic engagements with Canadian authorities in an effort to have the decision reviewed. It revealed that an official note of protest was sent to Global Affairs Canada on June 11, requesting a reconsideration of the visa refusal.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also held discussions with Canadian officials, including Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, as part of efforts to resolve the matter.

Ghana further indicated that it is exploring all available diplomatic, legal and administrative remedies under Canadian and international law, including the possibility of judicial review before Canada’s Federal Court if necessary.

The government noted that Partey’s selection for the Black Stars squad carries significant sporting implications for Ghana’s World Cup campaign and urged Canadian authorities to reconsider their position in the interest of fairness and due process.

FIFA has confirmed that Partey will be unable to travel to Canada for Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama after his visa application was refused by the Canadian government. World football’s governing body stressed that visa decisions are solely the responsibility of host nations and fall outside FIFA’s jurisdiction.

Despite the setback, Ghana expressed optimism that continued diplomatic engagement would lead to an amicable resolution, while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Canada.

Partey, who currently plays for Spanish club Villarreal, has denied all allegations against him and is expected to remain available for Ghana’s subsequent World Cup matches scheduled to take place in the United States

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