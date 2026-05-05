Manuel Life Foundation distributes over 1,500 exam materials to BECE candidates in Nkoranza South

More than 1,500 pens, rulers and other educational materials have been distributed to candidates writing the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nkoranza South Municipality, in a support initiative by the Manuel Life Foundation, led by its CEO, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, also the NUGS Secretary for International Relations.

The donation formed part of an educational outreach programme aimed at easing the burden on students and motivating them as they begin their first major external examination.

An indigene of Nkoranza-Dotobaa, Owusu Amponsah, returned to his hometown alongside former classmates, University of Ghana colleagues, and the Assembly Member for the Aduaka Electoral Area, Mr Samuel Adutwum.

The team visited selected examination centres across the municipality to encourage candidates and distribute essential writing materials.

Addressing students during the exercise, Mr Amponsah shared his academic journey from Integrity International School through Osei Tutu Boys’ Senior High School to the University of Ghana, urging candidates to remain focused and resilient.

He encouraged the candidates to see the BECE as a stepping stone rather than a limitation, stressing that discipline, hard work, and self-belief remain key to success.

“As someone who started from the same community and education path, I want you to know that your background does not define your future,” he told the candidates.

As part of the outreach, over 1,500 pens and rulers were distributed to students across various centres. In addition, mathematical sets were presented to candidates of Dotobaa M/A Junior High School, a gesture Mr Amponsah described as deeply personal due to his family’s historical connection to the school.

He explained that his mother completed her BECE at the same school over three decades ago, making the donation particularly meaningful.

The initiative also received support from University of Ghana students originally from Nkoranza South, as well as other community stakeholders who contributed to its success.

Mr Amponsah expressed gratitude to the Nkoranza South Municipal Examination Officer and all individuals who supported the outreach, noting that the gesture was aimed at inspiring confidence and easing the challenges faced by candidates.

The BECE commenced nationwide on May 4, 2026, with thousands of candidates across Ghana sitting for the examinations.

Organisers of the outreach encouraged students to remain focused and assured them that their efforts today would shape their future opportunities.

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