Ga Mantse donates 3,000 mathematical sets to BECE candidates in Accra

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has donated 3,000 mathematical sets to candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Accra, to support them during the ongoing exams.

The items were presented on Monday, May 4, during a monitoring visit to selected examination centres. The visit was led by the Ga Mantse and joined by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, officials of the Ghana Education Service, as well as queen mothers.

Speaking during the presentation, the Ga Mantse said the gesture was meant to encourage the candidates and reduce the burden associated with writing the examination.

He noted that the children represent the future of the country, adding that with the right support and guidance, any of them could rise to become President of Ghana.

According to him, the BECE remains a key stage in the academic journey of every student. He therefore urged the candidates to stay focused, confident and disciplined throughout the examination period.

The Ga Mantse also called on parents to give their children the needed emotional support, stressing that encouragement plays a vital role in helping candidates perform well.

He further commended the education directorate, teachers, supervisors and invigilators for ensuring a smooth start to the examination, noting that papers began on time at all the centres visited.

Addressing the candidates directly, he advised them to believe in themselves, avoid panic and rely on what they had been taught in school.

He assured them that the entire Ga State, including traditional leaders, government officials and education authorities, were behind them and praying for their success.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, expressed confidence in the preparedness of candidates in the region. She said they were ready to make their parents and the country proud.

She added that all necessary logistics for the examination had been provided, and concerns raised by parents and candidates ahead of the exams had been addressed through preparations that began about three months ago.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, also advised candidates to avoid relying on “apor”, popularly known as leaked examination questions. He encouraged them to remain focused, write honestly and depend on their own knowledge.

He further disclosed that steps were being taken to improve the teaching of the Ga language in schools across the metropolis. According to him, the Assembly has engaged Ga youth who have studied the language and are willing to support its teaching in schools.

He also commended teachers, invigilators, supervisors and the education directorate for ensuring a smooth start to the examination across the centres visited.

Deputy Director of Education, Prof. Mrs Smile Gavua Dzisi, expressed appreciation to the Ga Mantse for the donation. She urged candidates to remain calm, focused and confident as they write their examinations.

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