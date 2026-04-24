Ga Mantse, Olu of Warri strengthen cultural ties, renew call for African unity

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has reiterated a vision for African unity and strengthened traditional diplomacy following a courtesy call by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at his residence in Accra.
Welcoming the Nigerian monarch, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II described their roles as divinely ordained, emphasising a shared responsibility to uplift the African continent and reinforce cultural connections across borders. He noted that traditional leadership continues to play a vital role in promoting peace, identity and unity among African people.
The Ga Mantse also reflected on the longstanding peaceful relationship between the Ga and Asante people, citing the historic 1831 treaty between the Ga and Asante as a testament to enduring cooperation. He further extended warm wishes ahead of the Olu’s planned visit to Kumasi, where he is expected to meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
For his part, Ogiame Atuwatse III expressed deep honour at what he described as his first official traditional visit to the Ga State, despite having visited Ghana frequently over the past two decades. He reaffirmed his commitment to building stronger ties between the Warri Kingdom and the Ga State, describing the visit as the beginning of a series of engagements aimed at deepening cultural and diplomatic relations.
The meeting between the two monarchs marks a significant step towards fostering unity among African traditional authorities and reinforces the importance of cultural diplomacy in shaping the continent’s future.
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