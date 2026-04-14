Ga Mantse condemns Kaajaano demolitions, orders investigation into exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has condemned the demolition of structures at the Kaajaano Fisheries enclave in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra region, describing the exercise as unacceptable.
He has thus called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.
He made the comments during a visit to the affected community on Monday, April 13, following an early morning demolition operation on Saturday that saw several wooden structures and makeshift homes pulled down, leaving numerous residents displaced.
The traditional leader expressed concern over what he described as a lack of due process and warned that anyone found to have authorised or carried out the demolition unlawfully would be held accountable.
“Didn’t they give them prior notice? Didn’t they inform them? You cannot just come and demolish people’s structures, including those of pregnant women, without warning. We don’t do that. I will not sleep on this. I will take action,” he stated.
Some of the affected residents told Channel One TV that they were not informed ahead of the demolition, saying they were left stranded and forced to sleep outdoors.
While there are suggestions of possible resettlement at Amrahia, some residents have indicated reluctance to relocate, saying their livelihoods and children’s schooling are tied to the Kaajaano area.
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