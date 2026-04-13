Greater Accra Minister disowns Kaajaano demolition exercise

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has dissociated her office and local authorities from the demolition of structures at the Kaajaano fishing community in the La Dadekotopon Municipality, following an operation that displaced several residents.

The demolition, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, April 11, saw multiple structures pulled down, leaving many residents stranded.

Eyewitnesses said the exercise began around 6 a.m. and involved bulldozers and other heavy machinery.

During a visit to the area on Sunday, April 12, the Minister expressed concern over the incident, stating that the operation was carried out without the knowledge of key stakeholders, including the Regional Security Council and local officials.

“I contacted those carrying out the exercise and appealed to them to halt the demolition. REGSEC was not informed of this operation, nor was the MCE, and even your MP had no prior knowledge of it.

"We are here to ensure that proper arrangements are made to provide accommodation for all of you. That is why we are here,” she said.

She assured affected residents that steps would be taken to provide temporary shelter and respond to their immediate needs as authorities work to address the situation.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of Anyok Holdings, Clemence Gyato, defended the exercise, describing it as long overdue.

He explained that the demolition followed years of engagement with occupants and was necessary to reclaim encroached state land for a planned coastal development project.

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