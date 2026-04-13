Greater Accra Minister disowns Kaajaano demolition exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has dissociated her office and local authorities from the demolition of structures at the Kaajaano fishing community in the La Dadekotopon Municipality, following an operation that displaced several residents.
The demolition, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, April 11, saw multiple structures pulled down, leaving many residents stranded.
Eyewitnesses said the exercise began around 6 a.m. and involved bulldozers and other heavy machinery.
During a visit to the area on Sunday, April 12, the Minister expressed concern over the incident, stating that the operation was carried out without the knowledge of key stakeholders, including the Regional Security Council and local officials.
“I contacted those carrying out the exercise and appealed to them to halt the demolition. REGSEC was not informed of this operation, nor was the MCE, and even your MP had no prior knowledge of it.
"We are here to ensure that proper arrangements are made to provide accommodation for all of you. That is why we are here,” she said.
She assured affected residents that steps would be taken to provide temporary shelter and respond to their immediate needs as authorities work to address the situation.
However, the Chief Executive Officer of Anyok Holdings, Clemence Gyato, defended the exercise, describing it as long overdue.
He explained that the demolition followed years of engagement with occupants and was necessary to reclaim encroached state land for a planned coastal development project.
Latest Stories
-
Star Oil posts strongest growth to cement market leadership in 2025
7 minutes
-
TTAG raises alarm over recruitment of 7,000 teachers; says it’s inadequate to clear backlog
16 minutes
-
Bawumia mourns former Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Braimah
18 minutes
-
First Lady inspires young women at 2026 Young Singles’ Rally at Sakumono
22 minutes
-
Savannah NPP suspends all activities over death of Salifu Adams Braimah
25 minutes
-
Greater Accra Minister disowns Kaajaano demolition exercise
30 minutes
-
Kwahu Easter 2026 records low crime, improved sanitation
34 minutes
-
Damang Mine deal must prioritise value protection – Suame MP John Darko
39 minutes
-
Kasoa Market redevelopment not politically motivated – Queenstar Sawyerr
43 minutes
-
New Black Stars coach to be named today – Sports Minister
47 minutes
-
Eduwatch urges GES to publish district recruitment quotas for transparency
51 minutes
-
Asokore-Mampong Assembly bans foreigners from riding ‘Adedeta’
55 minutes
-
Nyansuaka chiefs, people urge gov’t to improve roads
1 hour
-
Health Ministry seeks Ga State support for free healthcare rollout
1 hour
-
Ghana losing culture of caring for aged- Philanthropist laments
1 hour