Six in 10 health workers in Greater Accra consider quitting their jobs, study finds

Nearly six out of every 10 health workers in Ghana's Greater Accra Region are considering leaving their jobs, raising concerns about the stability of the country's healthcare workforce, according to a new study by researchers from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST) and partner institutions.

The study published in the journal Heliyon found that 59.8% of health workers surveyed across 10 public and private hospitals in the region reported intentions to leave their current jobs, highlighting persistent workforce challenges in Ghana's health sector.

The researchers led by Dr. Phillip Apraku Tawiah from the School of Public Health KNUST, surveyed 495 health workers, including doctors, nurses, midwives, laboratory personnel, physiotherapists and supporting staff, to identify factors driving turnover intentions.

The study revealed that health workers who worked overtime, worked more than five days a week, perceived their departments as understaffed, or had experienced physical assault at work were significantly more likely to consider quitting. Supporting staff recorded the highest likelihood of intending to leave their jobs.

Health workers who perceived understaffing in their departments were 40% more likely to express intentions to leave, while those who worked overtime were 26% more likely to consider quitting. Exposure to physical assault increased the likelihood of turnover intention by 21%.

In contrast, the study found that health workers who slept at least eight hours daily were less likely to report intentions to leave their jobs, suggesting that adequate rest may play a protective role against workforce attrition.

The researchers noted that although the turnover intention rate was lower than some previous studies conducted in Ghana and other African countries, it remains high enough to threaten healthcare delivery if left unaddressed.

"Supporting staff category, worked for more than five days in a typical week, worked overtime, perceived understaff and exposure to physical assault were significantly associated with a higher prevalence of turnover intention," the authors reported.

According to the researchers, excessive workload, staffing shortages and workplace violence contribute to stress, burnout and job dissatisfaction among health workers, increasing the likelihood that they will seek employment elsewhere.

The study recommends that health administrators and policymakers address overtime work, staffing gaps and workplace safety concerns to improve retention and strengthen Ghana's healthcare workforce.

Measures such as improved staffing levels, better work schedules, enhanced security and staff wellness programmes could help reduce turnover intentions and maintain quality healthcare services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.