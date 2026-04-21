EDD Care Foundation supports BECE candidates in Anloga Municipality with mentorship and exam supplies

Final-year Junior High School students in the Anloga Municipality have received a timely boost of motivation and essential learning materials as the EDD Care Foundation organised a donation and mentorship programme to mark the start of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The initiative, led by the Foundation’s founder, Ewoenam Ami Dzameshie, combined philanthropy with purpose-driven guidance under a mentorship session themed “Beyond BECE: Discovering Your Path in Life After the Classroom.”

The event brought together over 1,600 students sitting for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Anloga Municipality, alongside education stakeholders, school management, and child advocacy leaders, all focused on preparing candidates not just for exams, but for life beyond the classroom.

Delivering the keynote address, Government Spokesperson, Julius Kwame Anthony, urged students to see the BECE as “a stepping stone, not a final destination.”

He encouraged candidates to remain disciplined and intentional about their future paths, noting that their actions at this stage will shape their lives in the years ahead.

“Most of you are not even 18 years old, but the choices you make at the JHS level are going to define what you will do for the rest of your life,” he said.

As part of the mentorship programme, the EDD Care Foundation presented exam support items to the candidates to help ease the pressures associated with the BECE.

Founder Ewoenam Ami Dzameshie explained that the initiative was inspired by the need to bridge the gap between academic preparation and life-readiness. She encouraged the students to believe in their abilities and the possibilities ahead.

“Believe in your abilities, trust in your preparation. And most importantly, stay focused. Avoid distractions. This is your time to shine, not your time to compare yourself to others. Your journey is unique, and your success will be your own,” she advised.

The event forms part of the Foundation’s broader mission to support youth development through education, mentorship, and advocacy. By integrating donations with impactful conversations, the programme aimed to instil confidence and clarity in students as they embark on a crucial academic milestone.

Management and students expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as both encouraging and enlightening at a critical moment in their academic journey.

As candidates across the country prepare to write their BECE, initiatives like this serve as a reminder that success in education extends beyond examination results; it is also about purpose, preparation, and possibility.

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