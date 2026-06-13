Wontumi case: Akwatia MP urges clear accountability

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has called for clarity and accountability in the ongoing plea negotiation process involving Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, who is standing trial over an alleged GH¢14.3 million loan fraud linked to the Ghana Export-Import Bank.

His comments come in the wake of formal steps taken by the prosecution and defence to initiate plea discussions at the Accra High Court.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, on Thursday, June 11, 2026, filed a Notification of Commencement of Plea Negotiation under Docket No. CR/0529/2026.

This followed a request by the accused’s counsel, Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, who wrote to the Attorney-General on 5 June 2026 seeking the commencement of negotiations in line with Section 162C(3) of Ghana’s Criminal Offences (Procedure) Act, Act 30.

The case relates to allegations involving a GH¢14.3 million loan facility provided by the Ghana Export-Import Bank, with prosecutors alleging irregularities in its procurement and repayment process.

Appearing on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Baidoo stressed that while plea bargaining is a legitimate feature of criminal procedure, any agreement reached between the prosecution and the defence must not obscure accountability.

He argued that if the Attorney-General were to accept a negotiated settlement that prevents the matter from proceeding in full trial, it should be accompanied by a clear concession from the accused at the negotiation stage.

He indicated, “That is why I am saying that in my candid opinion, I think that if the Attorney-General is to accept anything of this nature and not proceed, there must be some concession, there must be an admission of guilt at the negotiation stage, I am not talking about the court.”

He emphasised that such an admission, if made, would form part of the negotiation framework rather than a formal declaration before the judiciary.

Mr Baidoo further noted that plea negotiations should not automatically be interpreted as proof of guilt, stressing that the legal process allows for flexibility in resolving criminal matters without full trial proceedings.

He cautioned that public commentary on such arrangements should avoid drawing premature conclusions, arguing that the outcome depends on the terms agreed by both parties and approved by the court.

According to him, “Some of these commentaries… even when or if there is supposed to be these arrangements or negotiations, it doesn’t mean he is guilty at the end of the day.”

The Akwatia MP also highlighted the dual legal and political dimensions of the Attorney-General’s role, suggesting that decisions in high-profile cases inevitably carry wider public implications.

He observed that the Attorney-General is both a legal practitioner and a political officeholder, adding that such realities often influence how sensitive prosecutions are managed.

Mr Baidoo further referenced remarks attributed to the Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine in 2025, in which he reportedly advised that individuals with grievances should bring matters before the courts rather than pursue informal engagement with his office.

He suggested that this position reflects a broader attempt to preserve judicial integrity and avoid political interference in prosecutorial decisions.

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