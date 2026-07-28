Transport operators, gov’t meet today over proposed 30% fare increase

Audio By Carbonatix
Transport operators are set to meet with the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, July 28, to discuss a proposed 30 per cent increase in transport fares as rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of vehicle spare parts continue to put pressure on their operations.
The meeting follows calls by transport unions for an upward review of fares, with operators arguing that the current cost of running their businesses has become unsustainable.
The unions are expected to present their concerns and negotiate possible measures with the government to address the challenges affecting the sector.
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has meanwhile urged the government to consider reintroducing the fuel price intervention introduced during the peak of the Middle East crisis, arguing that the measure helped reduce the impact of rising petroleum prices on consumers and businesses.
COPEC said the previous intervention provided relief to transport operators, motorists and businesses by reducing fuel prices.
The Chamber is warning that with diesel prices again nearing GH¢18 per litre, further increases could worsen the financial burden on transport operators and commuters.
The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Samuel Amoah, disclosed this in an interview with Citi FM ahead of the meeting.
He said the unions would engage the government and, if no immediate solutions were found to address the rising cost of petroleum products, they would present their proposed fare adjustment for negotiation.
“If they believe there is nothing they can do about the high cost of petroleum products, we will lay our proposed percentage on the table for negotiation. Whatever agreement we reach, we will communicate to our members,” he said.
The Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, also appealed to the government to restore the fuel intervention, recalling that the previous measure reduced diesel prices by GH¢2 per litre and petrol prices by GH¢2.09 per litre when fuel costs surged.
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