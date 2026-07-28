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Transport operators suspend proposed 30% fare hike pending next fuel pricing window

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  28 July 2026 12:52pm
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Road transport operators have suspended a proposed 30% increase in transport fares as they await developments in the next fuel pricing window expected on Friday.

The unions had earlier announced plans to adjust fares in response to rising fuel costs but have put the decision on hold after government appealed for more time to implement measures aimed at reducing petroleum prices.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Samuel Amoah, said the union's leadership agreed to temporarily suspend the planned increase following discussions with government.

"Yesterday, my leadership informed us that when they met, government asked us to hold on because they are working on measures to ensure fuel prices come down," he said.

Read also: Transport operators, gov’t meet today over proposed 30% fare increase

Despite the government's assurances, Mr. Amoah said the union's assessments indicate fuel prices could rise again in the next pricing window.

"Our investigations have proved to us that even in the next pricing window, fuel prices are likely to go up again. So we are still holding on to the decision on the proposed 30% increment. We will wait until Friday to see what happens at the pumps before we decide on our next course of action," he stated.

He noted that the current fuel prices are placing severe financial pressure on commercial drivers, with diesel selling at about GH¢17.78 per litre—close to GH¢18—and petrol retailing at approximately GH¢14.95 per litre.

According to him, the high cost of fuel is eroding drivers' earnings and making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain their businesses.

Mr. Amoah added that the situation has become so challenging that some drivers are refusing to operate on certain routes because they are no longer profitable.

"There are areas that drivers don't even want to ply because when they go and return, they make no meaningful income. That is the challenge we are facing now," he explained.

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