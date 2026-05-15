Trotro drivers, mates arrested over alleged illegal transport fare hikes

Audio By Carbonatix
Some commercial drivers and their conductors, popularly referred to as mates, have been arrested by the National Security Monitoring and Evaluation Team for allegedly imposing unauthorised increases in transport fares.
The arrests followed complaints that certain drivers were charging passengers up to GH₵20 for journeys between Circle and Kasoa, triggering frustration among commuters.
The reported fare increases caused confusion at a number of transport terminals, with heated disagreements breaking out between passengers and transport operators over the charges.
Several commuters were also left stranded as some drivers allegedly refused to operate unless passengers agreed to pay the increased fares.
The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to curb unlawful fare hikes and protect the travelling public from exploitation by commercial transport operators.
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