Drivers threaten to block Kpone Barrier–Michel Camp road over bad condition

Commercial drivers operating along the Kpone Barrier to Michel Camp road have threatened to block the entire 3.8-kilometre road and embark on a demonstration to protest its deplorable condition.

The drivers say the state of the road has severely affected their operations, causing frequent vehicular breakdowns and financial losses, while posing risks to passengers and other road users.

Mr Rexford Ntiamoah, Chairman of the Kpone Barrier Local Drivers Union, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that all efforts to engage the relevant authorities over the bad road had failed, leaving them with no option but to resort to a protest.

“The road is in a very bad state, and it is seriously affecting our work. Many vehicles have broken down due to the nature of the road, and it continues to worsen by the day,” he said.

Mr Ntiamoah noted that the drivers had exhausted all avenues of dialogue with authorities, stressing that the planned road blockage and demonstration would be their final resort to draw urgent attention to their plight.

“We have tried to engage the authorities on several occasions, but nothing has been done. We are left with no choice but to block the road and demonstrate until our concerns are addressed,” he stated.

Mr Ntiamoah expressed concern that the residence of the Minister for Roads and Highways was located just a few metres from that stretch, questioning why such an important road had been left to deteriorate.

The local chairman further said it was surprising that such a critical road, close to the minister’s residence, had been neglected for this long.

He again revealed that although authorities had indicated that the road had been awarded to a contractor, there was no visible sign of work being undertaken.

Mr Iddi Fuseini, Chairman of the Tema Drivers Union, also called for urgent intervention, describing the situation as dire.

He said the high cost of spare parts, coupled with the poor condition of the road, had worsened the economic situation of drivers, leading to tensions between them and vehicle owners.

“Car parts are very expensive, and the bad nature of the road is damaging our vehicles. This is affecting our daily sales and creating misunderstandings between drivers and car owners,’ he noted.

Mr Fuseini added that some drivers had lost their jobs because vehicle owners were unwilling to accept reduced returns caused by the poor road conditions.

He appealed to the Ghana Highways Authority to expedite processes to ensure that the contractor, if indeed engaged, mobilised to the site and commenced work without further delay.

The drivers warned that failure by the authorities to act promptly would compel them to carry out their planned demonstration to press home their demands.

The road in question is a trunk road that connects the N1 and N2 from the Kpone barrier to the First Battalions of Infantry Michel Camp, linking major communities such as Saki, Sebrepor, Bediako, Golf City and their environs.

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