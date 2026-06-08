Akuse residents demand urgent rehabilitation of Akuse–Asutuare road

Residents of Akuse in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are calling for urgent government intervention to fix the deteriorated Akuse–Asutuare road, which they say has been in poor condition for over 30 years.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to the area on Wednesday observed heavy-duty equipment under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) reshaping portions of the road.

Residents, however, say the intervention is only temporary and are demanding full tarred rehabilitation of the road.

According to them, the road has remained in a deplorable state since the era of the late former President J.J. Rawlings, when it was last tarred.

Catherine Sogbadzie, a rice farmer and aggregator in Akuse, said the community has been neglected for years.

“Akuse is not getting anything from the Assembly. If we are not part of Lower Manya Krobo, they should let us know so we can come together and develop our own area,” she said.

She noted that transport fares from Tema and other trading centres have become very high due to the poor condition of the road, even though residents continue to pay taxes to the Assembly.

“We are not asking for too much. We are only requesting that our road be tarred,” she added.

At K-Line farms near the Akuse cemetery, the GNA observed two Kia trucks that had been involved in an accident, reportedly due to mud and deep gullies along the road.

Daniel Addo appealed to President John Mahama to intervene, saying the road's poor condition is affecting businesses and agricultural activities in the area.

He stated that despite campaign promises by the Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, no major construction work has commenced.

“More than 50 trucks use this road daily. We have factories, rice farms, milling companies, and sand-winning operations here, but the road remains in bad condition,” he said.

Ibrahim Mahama, Assemblyman for the Osorkutu Electoral Area, confirmed the road's deplorable condition and said discussions had been held with the Municipal Assembly.

He explained that DRIP machines are currently on site, reshaping the road, but noted that the gully near the cemetery requires urgent engineering attention to prevent accidents.

Residents say they are hopeful for lasting intervention, stressing that only a fully tarred road will provide a permanent solution to the long-standing challenge.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.