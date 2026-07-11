One culvert from disaster: Sazie risks total isolation as DCE begs for road repair

Audio By Carbonatix
For middle-aged farmer Pogoziema Dousaa, the sound of rain is no longer a blessing.
“When it rains, we carry the sick on our backs,” she says, pointing to a deep crack splitting the only culvert linking Sazie to the outside world.
“No car can pass here. We are suffering.”
Sazie is hanging by that one culvert. And it’s almost gone.
The road to Sazie was awarded for tarring over 10 years ago.
The contract was cancelled after the 2016 change of government.
It was never repackaged.
Today, when the skies open, Sazie shuts down. Farmers can’t reach their fields. Traders can’t access the Tabiase market.
The sick can’t get to the district capital, Issa.
“If that culvert is broken, you will be cut off completely,” warns James Wor, District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa.
During a visit to the community, Mr Wor stood on the fractured culvert as anxious residents gathered.
“This road was supposed to bring life,” says 55-year-old elder Cletus Samari. “Now every rainfall feels like a punishment.”
Mr. Wor says he has submitted reports to the Regional Roads Engineer, who has since visited Sazie.
But he insists only urgent action will save the community. “We are appealing to the government to repackage and construct this road immediately,” Mr. Wor told JoyNews.
“Let’s keep praying, yes — but let’s also push hard for the road to be constructed before Sazie disappears.”
For now, Sazie waits. One heavy rain away from being wiped off the map.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
10 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
13 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
19 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
20 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
25 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
37 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
43 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours