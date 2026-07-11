One culvert from disaster: Sazie risks total isolation as DCE begs for road repair

For middle-aged farmer Pogoziema Dousaa, the sound of rain is no longer a blessing.

“When it rains, we carry the sick on our backs,” she says, pointing to a deep crack splitting the only culvert linking Sazie to the outside world.

“No car can pass here. We are suffering.”

Sazie is hanging by that one culvert. And it’s almost gone.

The road to Sazie was awarded for tarring over 10 years ago.

The contract was cancelled after the 2016 change of government.

It was never repackaged.

Today, when the skies open, Sazie shuts down. Farmers can’t reach their fields. Traders can’t access the Tabiase market.

The sick can’t get to the district capital, Issa.

“If that culvert is broken, you will be cut off completely,” warns James Wor, District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa.

During a visit to the community, Mr Wor stood on the fractured culvert as anxious residents gathered.

“This road was supposed to bring life,” says 55-year-old elder Cletus Samari. “Now every rainfall feels like a punishment.”

Mr. Wor says he has submitted reports to the Regional Roads Engineer, who has since visited Sazie.

But he insists only urgent action will save the community. “We are appealing to the government to repackage and construct this road immediately,” Mr. Wor told JoyNews.

“Let’s keep praying, yes — but let’s also push hard for the road to be constructed before Sazie disappears.”

For now, Sazie waits. One heavy rain away from being wiped off the map.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.