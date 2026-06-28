Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments

President John Dramani Mahama has directed road engineers and contractors working on the Government’s “Big Push” infrastructure projects to ensure that all road works meet the highest quality standards before payments are approved.

He said adherence to quality would guarantee value for money, enhance road durability, reduce travel costs, improve safety, and support trade and economic growth and prevent roads from failing shortly after construction.

The President gave the directive when he inspected phase-two of the rehabilitation of the Kafodzidzi–Abransa road in the Komenda‑Edina‑Eguafo‑Abrem (KEEA) Municipality as part of his two‑day tour of the Central Region.

Accompanied by Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, Central Regional Minister and senior officials of the Ghana Highways Authority, President Mahama urged contractors and supervising engineers to adhere strictly to design specifications and internationally accepted construction standards.

“We will not accept substandard work,” the President cautioned.

“Every pesewa of public funds committed to these projects must deliver durable roads that serve Ghanaians for generations. Payments will be tied to verified quality and completion milestones.

“Most of the roads fail because the compacting is not done well, so after the rains it falls sideways. This is the work of road engineers not me so you must test to know the road is well compacted before payments,” the President advised.

The 5.49‑kilometre stretch from Aburansa to Kafodzidzi, links the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway midway to enable faster transport of fresh catch to markets, expand access to health and education services, attract investments and strengthen social and economic resilience.

The project was awarded in December 2025 to M/S Ashcal Investment Limited for GHC54,961,893.00 and scheduled for completion in 24 months.

Major works on site include earthworks, construction of U‑drains of 0.6m, 0.9m and 1.2m, installation of culverts, laying base and sub‑base courses, surface dressing, provision of road line markings, and construction of speed humps.

As of 26 June 2026, physical completion stood at 22.8 percent, with expenditures totalling GHC8,326,352.65, representing 16.83 percent financial progress, almost six months into the 24‑month contract period.

President Mahama said the project will strengthen rural–urban linkages, stimulate trade and improve access to essential services for the dozens of communities along the corridor.

He lamented how the recent rains had largely slowed progress on the Big Push roads nationwide, but expressed strong confidence that contractors would deliver on schedule to ease commuters’ challenges.

He, however, assured road contractors that fund for the on-going Big Push projects were available and would be paid promptly once work was certified on completion.

“The money for the Big Push projects have been allocated and it is lying there, so as soon as you bring your certificate, we promise it would be processed in time and paid.

“We want you to accelerate work, so payments can be released without delay,” the President said.

President Mahama also asked communities that had not benefited from Big Push projects to be patient as the government was doing scoping for the second phase of the Big Push projects in 2027.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.