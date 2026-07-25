Wontumi not a political prisoner; court’s ruling was fair and square – Prof Appiagyei Atua

Professor of International Law at the University of Ghana, Kwadwo Appiagyei Atua, has rejected suggestions that New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is a political prisoner.

This follows Wontumi's conviction and 20-year prison sentence over illegal mining activities.

Speaking on Newsfile on JoyNews on Saturday, Prof Atua said his review of portions of the court's judgment convinced him that the trial was fairly conducted and the decision was based on the evidence presented.

"Having listened to, well, not much of the discussion going on, but having had the time to read just portions of the judgments, I come to the conclusion that clearly this was a decision that was fairly decided by the courts."

When host Samson Lardy Anyenini asked whether Wontumi could be considered a political prisoner, Prof Appiagyei Atua responded emphatically.

"Not at all. I think the whole idea of a political prisoner is totally blown out of proportion. There is no connection at all between what Wontumi did or what he has done and the claim that he is a political prisoner."

He explained that the concept of a political prisoner applies to individuals who are persecuted or imprisoned for expressing political views, advocating for democracy or human rights, or challenging those in power—not for committing criminal offences.

"If you are a political prisoner, it means that you have not committed any offence and that you have come up with some thoughts and ideas that challenge the powers that be and therefore you are speaking truth to power and you are challenging orthodoxy... and therefore you are being silenced."

He added that such individuals are targeted because of their political beliefs rather than any criminal conduct.

"That is where, whether they put you in prison or they try to hound you or they try to force you out of the country into exile, that is where you can talk about somebody as a political prisoner."

According to the legal academic, Wontumi's case does not meet that threshold.

"So there is no way that we can term Mr Wontumi's case as a case of political prisoners, not in any sense at all."

Prof Appiagyei Atua also criticised the NPP for describing Wontumi as a political prisoner following his conviction.

"I think NPP went below the belt by drawing that conclusion."

He maintained that the trial judge exercised considerable care in arriving at the verdict, particularly because of the political sensitivity surrounding the case.

"In my opinion, the decision was fair and square. It is a very good decision and the judge took time, I think probably because of the political context in which the decision and the case came about."

He commended the judge for thoroughly evaluating the evidence before delivering the ruling.

"She made sure that all the evidence is tested and the decision that she came to is, I think, a decision that should be applauded."

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